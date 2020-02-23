Daniel ‘Doon’ Jay Ryan, 59, of Pipestone, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, S.D., after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by his loving family.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of life Gathering on Sunday, March 1 from 1-4 p.m., at the Hiawatha Lodge, 805 3rd Avenue NW, in Pipestone. Porter Funeral Home of Rock Valley, Iowa, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Daniel is survived by his wife of 38 years, Terri; daughter, Rhiannon Ryan of Coon Rapids, Minn., and her children Madalyn, Peter, Justin, Eva; son, Travis (Nicole) Ryan of Sioux City, and their daughter Maxine; daughter, Karli (David) Buffington of Holland, Minn., and their daughter Raelynn; son, Mitchell Ryan of Pipestone, Minn., and his sons, Carter and Dexter; siblings, Michael Ryan of Rock Rapids, Iowa, and0 Rita Stevens of Storm Lake, Iowa; and brother-in-law Carroll ‘Gene’ Waag of Akron, Iowa. He was blessed with many amazing aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and fellow BNSF co-workers from all over the country whom he loved dearly.