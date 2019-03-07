Sergeant Bluff
Daniel E. "Bummer" Bumsted, 59, of Sergeant Bluff, died on March 4, 2019, at his home.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Friday at the funeral home. Military rites will be provided by the U.S. Air Force, and the 185th Air Wing.
Dan was born on Nov. 5, 1959, to Mary Jane (Allman) and Larry Bumsted. He grew up on a farm near Oto, Iowa, and attended school at Anthon-Oto High, where he excelled in sports and drama. After high school, he worked as a mechanic with his uncle at Bumstead Repair in Mapleton, Iowa, and drove bus for the Maple Valley and Anthon-Oto school districts.
Dan married Kris Edlund in 1984 in Sioux City. They later divorced.
He went on to work on a survey crew with IDOT and farmed near Sergeant Bluff until 1986. He entered the Air National Guard in 1981 and worked as an aircraft mechanic on A7s, F16s, and KC135s. He retired in 2014 as a chief master sergeant. He had one son, Brayden Daniel in 2003 with Robin Niday.
Dan was involved in regional roping, (head and heel) and chuck wagon racing. He enjoyed coyote hunting, and growing tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers. He was a huge Hawkeye fan. He was a member of and former commander of the American Legion Post 662.
He is survived by his son, Brayden of Sergeant Bluff; his mother, Mary Jane Shanahan of Sioux City; his brothers, Steven (Adagisa) Bumsted of Sioux City, Mark (Diane) Bumsted of Oto, and Scott (Tracy) Bumsted of Santa Clarita, Calif.; his sister, Marcy (Erik) Peterson of Sioux City; his stepmother, Jean Bumsted of Mapleton; his stepsister, Jodi (David) Kerns of Anthon, Iowa; his stepbrother, Jeff (Charity) Savary of Sergeant Bluff; and special friends, Robin Niday, Patti and Mike Manthorne, and Al Mast and Karen Graham.
He is preceded in death by his father, Larry; a brother, Gregory; a sister, Cynthia; his maternal grandparents, Mildred and Millard Allman; and his paternal grandparents, Helen and Gaylord Bumsted.