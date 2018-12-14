Try 1 month for 99¢

Wahoo, Neb.

26, died Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. Celebration of life: Dec. 16 from 2-5 p.m., Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home, Wahoo.

the life of: Daniel E. Foster
