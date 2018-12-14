Daniel E. Foster 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Try 1 month for 99¢ Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Wahoo, Neb. 26, died Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. Celebration of life: Dec. 16 from 2-5 p.m., Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home, Wahoo. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Celebrate the life of: Daniel E. Foster Send Flowers Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone. Load comments Find an Obituary Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search Write your loved one's storyFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death. Submit an Obituary More Latest Local Offers STUDIO 83 HOLISTIC WELLNESS December Special! Maple Heights Maple Heights & Annex – Income-Based Apartments Elite Tours Myrtle Beach, Smoky Mountains, & ARK Encounter More Latest Local Offers Earl Miller Construction Take a look at all the services we have to offer! Duster Hoffman NextHome TriState Realty Looking for a place to store all your toys? Dial Senior Mgt. Senior Living Options - Independent Living