× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Daniel Fitzpatrick

Sioux City

Daniel Fitzpatrick, 76, of Sioux City, passed away on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.

Service will be 6 p.m. today at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. today, with family present, at the funeral home. The family requests that all attendees wear masks.

Daniel was born on Aug. 29, 1944, in Anthon, Iowa, to Daniel and Vertress (White) Fitzpatrick. Daniel moved to Sioux City as a young child and attended Immaculate Conception and Heelan High School, where he graduated in 1962.

Daniel was proud to serve his country as a Marine and served at the beginning of the Vietnam War. He was on the ground during the Agent Orange defoliation. Later in life, he would fight many health battles from that service. He was a Purple Heart recipient for wounds suffered in Vietnam.

Dan returned to Sioux City in the fall of 1966 and worked at Zenith for four years, where he met his wife of 53 years, Rebecca (Becky) Thieman. They were wed on July 8, 1967. They had three children, twin boys, James Michael and John Andrew and a daughter, Jennifer Melissa.