Daniel L. Hutchins

Daniel 'Dan' L. Hutchins

South Sioux City

Daniel "Dan" L. Hutchins, 73, of South Sioux City, passed away peacefully on Nov. 22, 2020, at home with his wife by his side.

Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City, with Pastor Nola Briggs officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery at Sioux City, Iowa. Visitation, with the family present, will begin one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Dan was born on Jan. 18, 1947, in Sioux City. He graduated from Boys Town. He lived the majority of his life in South Sioux City. Dan married Cheryl Kampfe on Aug. 31, 1968. They were blessed with 52 years together.

Dan was a working man and throughout the years worked at IBP/Tyson, ConAgra Foodsichardson Milling, and enjoyed his retirement job at Sam's Club. He was an avid hunter and loved being outside working in the garden or his yard.