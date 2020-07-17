Daniel L. Robinson
Hinton, Iowa
Daniel Lawrence Robinson, 74, of Hinton, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer, at University of Nebraska Medical Center.
A celebration of life service, with social distancing, will be 4 p.m. today at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hinton. Private family burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery at a later date. Visitation with the family, with social distancing, will be 2 to 4 p.m. today at the church. A time of sharing and meal will follow the service at Deer Run Golf Course in Hinton. All are welcome to attend.
Dan was born on Sept. 27, 1945, to Malcolm (Mike) and Viola (Kounkel) Robinson, in Le Mars, Iowa, and was raised in rural Plymouth County. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church, and a graduate of Union High School.
Dan married Jocelyn Mae McGill on Feb. 19, 1977. They were blessed with five children and nine grandchildren who will also serve as honorary pallbearers at the service.
Dan farmed, raised livestock, and drove truck all his life. He enjoyed most of all time spent with family, especially his grandchildren. He will be remembered for wearing his shirts three quarters unbuttoned, always the first to claim his spot on the couch, and always having a case of warm beer in the back of his pickup and his general mischief, although he did get caught a couple of times. His fondness of westerns was only surpassed by his love of beer, popcorn, and goat's milk ice cream (even though he hated the goats).
He is survived by his wife and trucking companion, Jocelyn Robinson; children, Shawn (Cindy) Robinson of Merrill, Iowa, and their children, Quinton and Zoie, Kelly (Chris) Derochie of Hinton, and daughters, Cyska and Keely, Jeremy Robinson of Hinton, and sons, Parker and Reid, Brett and daughter, Aubrie, and Crystal (Bryan) Schroeder of Remsen, Iowa, and children, Cooper and Brynnlee; siblings, Fred (Barb) Robinson of Hinton, and Diane Gooden of Sioux City; brother-in-law, Ron Jordan of Sioux City; father-in-law, Keith McGill of Niobrara, Neb.; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Viola Robinson; sister, Glenda Jordan; and mother-in-law, Eva McGill.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.