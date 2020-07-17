× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Daniel L. Robinson

Hinton, Iowa

Daniel Lawrence Robinson, 74, of Hinton, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer, at University of Nebraska Medical Center.

A celebration of life service, with social distancing, will be 4 p.m. today at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hinton. Private family burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery at a later date. Visitation with the family, with social distancing, will be 2 to 4 p.m. today at the church. A time of sharing and meal will follow the service at Deer Run Golf Course in Hinton. All are welcome to attend.

Dan was born on Sept. 27, 1945, to Malcolm (Mike) and Viola (Kounkel) Robinson, in Le Mars, Iowa, and was raised in rural Plymouth County. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church, and a graduate of Union High School.

Dan married Jocelyn Mae McGill on Feb. 19, 1977. They were blessed with five children and nine grandchildren who will also serve as honorary pallbearers at the service.