Daniel E. Mahr

Topeka, Kan., formerly Sioux City

Daniel E. Mahr, 68, of Topeka, formerly Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in a nursing home in Topeka, after a long illness.

No services are planned at this time.

Dan was born Sept. 21, 1951, in Sioux City, the oldest son of Raymond and Geraldine (Jorgensen) Mahr. He graduated from Riverside High School in 1971.

Dan was a police officer with the Sioux City Police Department for 17 years, retiring in 1990.

He then moved to Topeka, where he owned and operated Central Pneumatic Services.

Survivors include his wife, Teresa Ann of Topeka; three children, Aaron (April) Mahr of Sioux City, Sarah (Michael) Billigmeier of Shawnee, Kan., and Kelli (Travis) Simpson of Topeka; five grandchildren, Willow, Daisy, Clara, Lily and Zachary; three brothers, Richard, Robert and Jerald; and a sister, Janine Witton.

He was preceded in death by a son, Christopher; his parents; and in-laws, Earl and Patricia Hanson.

Condolences may be sent to Angelsabovecremationservices@gmail.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Mahr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.