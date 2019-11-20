Carroll, Iowa, formerly Sioux City

Daniel Mark Sanem, 65, formerly of Sioux City, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. Dan was currently living in Carroll enjoying his retirement.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Boniface Church, 703 W. 7th St., Sioux City, with the Rev. Jeremy Wind and the Rev. Shinoj Jose as Concelebrants. Following service, cremation will take place, and burial will be at a later date. Visitation, with the family present, will be Friday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel from 5 to 8 p.m. with a Rosary Service at 6:30 p.m. and a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Michael Erpelding leading prayers. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.meyerbroschapels.com

Dan was born to Eleanor G (Cole) Sanem and Francis Linden Sanem on June 23, 1954 in Sioux City. Dan attended St. Boniface Elementary School. He graduated from Heelan High School in 1972, where he helped lead his football team to a State Championship victory in 1971 as one of the “touchdown twins.” Dan then played football at Morningside College and graduated with a business degree in 1976.

