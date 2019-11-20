Carroll, Iowa, formerly Sioux City
Daniel Mark Sanem, 65, formerly of Sioux City, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. Dan was currently living in Carroll enjoying his retirement.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Boniface Church, 703 W. 7th St., Sioux City, with the Rev. Jeremy Wind and the Rev. Shinoj Jose as Concelebrants. Following service, cremation will take place, and burial will be at a later date. Visitation, with the family present, will be Friday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel from 5 to 8 p.m. with a Rosary Service at 6:30 p.m. and a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Michael Erpelding leading prayers. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.meyerbroschapels.com
Dan was born to Eleanor G (Cole) Sanem and Francis Linden Sanem on June 23, 1954 in Sioux City. Dan attended St. Boniface Elementary School. He graduated from Heelan High School in 1972, where he helped lead his football team to a State Championship victory in 1971 as one of the “touchdown twins.” Dan then played football at Morningside College and graduated with a business degree in 1976.
Dan married the love of his life, Rita Hoelker, in 1976. He spent most of his career working in marketing and management positions in Sioux City. In 2008, Dan and Rita moved to Apple Valley, Minn., where Dan worked for D2 out of North Sioux City, at the Best Buy, Richfield, Minn. campus. Dan retired in 2016. In the summer of 2019, Dan and Rita moved to Carroll.
Dan enjoyed hunting and shooting. He was tech savvy and was the go-to guy in his family for all things tech-related. He was an avid walker and loved watching football. Dan loved his family more than anything and enjoyed spending time with them and watching his grandchildren’s dance and sports activities. Dan was kind to everyone and made people laugh with his quick wit and sense of humor.
Survivors include his wife, Rita of Carroll; a daughter, Sarah (Bradshaw) and her husband, Brandon and their children, Leyton and Willow of Sioux City; a son, Matthew, of Sioux City and his son, Skyler of Churdan, Iowa; a son, Joseph, of Sioux City; a brother, Linden (Teddy) Sanem of Sequim, Wash.; a sister, Donna (Jim) Birdsell of Greeley, Colo.; a sister, Sue Moulton of Whitefish, Mont.; a brother, Mike (Jane) Sanem of Loveland, Colo.; a sister, Carolyn Coughlin of Dakota City; a brother, John (Sally) Sanem of Lenexa, Kan.; a brother, Jim (Jane) Sanem of Minneapolis, Minn,; mother-in-law, Lois Hoelker of Manning, Iowa; sister-in-law, Paula Yates of Manning; and many nieces and nephews.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Timothy; and father-in-law, Merritt Hoelker.