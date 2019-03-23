Oviedo, Fla., formerly Holstein, Iowa
Danny L. "Sam" Cipperley, 74, of Oviedo, formerly of Holstein, died on March 6, 2019, after an extended illness.
Service were held on March 11 in Oviedo.
Dan was born on May 2, 1944, to Marlin and Luella (Olson) Cipperley. He graduated from Holstein High School in 1962. Dan then graduated from Wayne State College with a degree in education. He taught at Kirn Middle School in Council Bluffs, Iowa for 38 years.
Dan married Sharon Simon in 1969. To this union three sons were born. In 2006, he married Norma Gomez.
Dan enjoyed golfing and fishing, especially with his sons.
He is survived by his wife; his children, Brian (Lisa), Benjamin (Meghan), and Jon (Christina); a stepdaughter, Camila Duran; grandchildren, Nathan, Evan, Samantha, and Sarah; a brother, Chuck (Jackie); and a sister, Linda (David) Grell.
He was preceded in death by his parents.