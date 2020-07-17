Danny R. Nielsen
Hornick, Iowa
Danny R. Nielsen, 68, of Hornick, died peacefully Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial will be at a later date. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Danny, the son of Carroll and Geneva (Olsen) Nielsen, was born on Oct. 16, 1951, in Sioux City. He attended East High School.
Danny married Julie Pedersen on June 25, 1994, in Sioux City. They made their home in Sioux City before moving to Hornick. Danny owned and operated Nielsen Contractors for many years. He took great pride in his work and found pleasure building houses until he retired to enjoy living on his acreage.
He enjoyed being outside and staying busy. He liked to mow, garden, and work in his shed. He visited his sister Mickey every morning for a cup of coffee and loved to drive tractors and do field work for his son-in-laws. His greatest joy was spending time with his large family and his grandchildren and not a day went by without talking to his children. He always had a smile on his face and a laugh that would make anyone smile.
Danny is survived by his wife, Julie Nielsen of Hornick; children, Farrah Preston, Shane Nielsen, Amanda Pedersen, Kyle (Susette) Nielsen, Kayla (Michael) Folsom, Kendra Nielsen, and Alisha (Jordan) Nielsen; siblings, Bob Nielsen, Judy (Lavoy) Wriedt, Peggy (Bob) Hilton, Mickey Trail, Michael (Linda) Nielsen, and Pam (Art) Langley; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Nancy; and sister-in-law, Carole Nielsen.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.