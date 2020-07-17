× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Danny R. Nielsen

Hornick, Iowa

Danny R. Nielsen, 68, of Hornick, died peacefully Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial will be at a later date. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Danny, the son of Carroll and Geneva (Olsen) Nielsen, was born on Oct. 16, 1951, in Sioux City. He attended East High School.

Danny married Julie Pedersen on June 25, 1994, in Sioux City. They made their home in Sioux City before moving to Hornick. Danny owned and operated Nielsen Contractors for many years. He took great pride in his work and found pleasure building houses until he retired to enjoy living on his acreage.

He enjoyed being outside and staying busy. He liked to mow, garden, and work in his shed. He visited his sister Mickey every morning for a cup of coffee and loved to drive tractors and do field work for his son-in-laws. His greatest joy was spending time with his large family and his grandchildren and not a day went by without talking to his children. He always had a smile on his face and a laugh that would make anyone smile.