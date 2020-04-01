Danny Roling

Sioux City

Danny Joe Roling, 74, of Sioux City, passed away at home Friday, March 27, 2020, surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer.

He will be laid to rest in Kingsley Cemetery, Kingsley, Iowa. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 1801 Morningside Ave., in Sioux City. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are following state and federal guidelines in allowing 10 people at a time for visitation.

He was born on July 18, 1945, in Plymouth County, Iowa, to Gilbert and Marie Roling. He married the love of his life, Gloria Larson, in 1965. Together they had four daughters.

Danny enjoyed fishing, Legos, woodworking and yard work. He was employed at Mercy Hospital for 35 years as grounds maintenance.

Danny is survived by his wife, Gloria; four daughters, Kathy Roling, Barb (Ron) Rann, Lisa Roling and Sherry Roling; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a brother, Wendall Roling; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ronald, Elroy, and Kelly; and his beloved dog, Buster.

