Daphene M. Sturges

Sioux City

Daphene M. Sturges, 84, of Sioux City, Iowa passed away Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 at a local hospital.

Funeral services will be held 2 pm Monday, Aug. 14, 2023 at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time.

Daphene was born on March 17, 1939 in Austin, Minnesota the daughter of Edward and Edith (Sweazey) Coleman. The family moved to Sioux City in 1953. She married John L. Sturges on Sept.16, 1956 in Sioux City where they made their home with their five children. Daphene operated her own Home Day Care business for over 25 years, retiring during the early 1990's.

Daphene was a active member of the Loving Faith Church for over 40 years and always looked forward to attending their Bible Studies Classes. Daphene enjoyed crocheting, crafts and being with her family. On Wednesday's you would find Daphene hosting coffee at her house with her family and friends and on Saturday's, coffee at her daughter Terri's house in Merrill. Daphene's favorite holiday season was Christmas.

Daphene is survived by her four daughters, Clarice and Kimberly both of Sioux City, Terri of Merril, IA, Cindy of Sioux City, eight grandchildren, Bryan, Brandon, Kyle, Blake, Stephen, Kendal, Dustin, Randi, 12 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren; one brother Ron (Chris) Coleman and one sister, Debby (Bob) Hust.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband John in 2020, one son, Randall, son-in-law, Randy Erickson, and two great grandsons, Joshua Sturges and Levi Sturges.