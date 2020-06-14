× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Darla D. Ausland

Big Flats, N.Y., formerly Sioux City

Darla D. Ausland, 66, of Big Flats, formerly of Sioux City, after a long battle with various autoimmune complications connected to contracting SARS in 2012, her final fight was unexpected and swift ending on Saturday, June 6, 2020.

A celebration of Darla's life will be held on June 30 with details to follow. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed in Darla's book of memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com.

She was born on April 4, 1954, in Sioux City, the daughter of Cleo and Donna Kudrle Pottorff.

Darla is survived by her mother, Donna Pottorff; husband, Ragnar Ausland; daughter, Cinda Rathbun; grandson, Tyler Rathbun; several extended family members; and family.

