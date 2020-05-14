× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Darla E. Brown

Sioux City

Darla Eileen Brown, 54, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital from COVID-19.

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapes.com.

Darla was born on Dec. 29, 1965, in Cherokee, Iowa, the daughter of Lloyd and B. Elaine (Cipperley) Brown. Darla graduated from special education at Woodbury Central High School in 1987. She was one of the first residents at the Parkview Homes and enjoyed her time there.

She loved dogs, puzzles and books and a great joy of hers was getting to visit the dogs at family member's homes. She adored babies and was very gentle with them.

Survivors include her parents, Lloyd and Elaine Brown of Sioux City; her siblings, Duane Brown of Sioux City, David Brown (Terri) of Larrabee, Iowa, Doyle Brown (Mike) of Omaha, Diane Beckman of Ames, Iowa, and Dale Brown of Dayton, Ohio; and numerous niece and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Glen and Wilma Cipperley; and her paternal grandparents, Lois and R.D. Jim Brown.

The family would like to thank the staff of Parkview Homes Mid-Step Services and the staff of Mercy One ICU for their compassionate and wonderful care of Darla.

