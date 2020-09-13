× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Darlene A. Mercural

Sioux City

Darlene Ann (McCuddin) Mercural, 86, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, after a brief illness.

Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. today, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be left at www.christysmith.com.

Darlene was born on Dec. 18, 1933, in Sioux City, to Orville and Leona (Junck) McCuddin. She graduated from Leeds High School. She then attended the Ellis School of Cosmetology to begin her career as a stylist.

Darlene married Richard “Dick” Mercural on Oct. 11, 1952. With that came their blessings of four wonderful sons, Jay (Karen) of Sioux Falls, S.D., Randy of Ward, Colo., Ted (Leslia) of Sioux City, and Wayne (Stacy) of Sioux City; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Carol McCuddin and Delores McCuddin; brother-in-law, Tom Beller; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Waldo and Eldon; and two sisters, Marilyn Beller and Bev Buddi.

Family and friends were the center of Darlene's life and she will be deeply missed.