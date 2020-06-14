Darlene Biggerstaff
Sioux Falls, S.D., formerly Ponca, Neb.

Darlene Biggerstaff, 88, of Sioux Falls, formerly of Ponca, moved from this earthly life to her forever heavenly home on June 6, 2020 under hospice care at Ava's House.

Service were held on June 13 at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls. Burial took place on June 13 in Darlene's hometown, of Ponca.

Darlene, the daughter of Lloyd Fackelman and Maude (Putnam) Fackelman, was born on Sept. 22, 1931, in Ponca.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Jim; two children, Randall of Mitchell, S.D., and Vicki of Sioux Falls; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

