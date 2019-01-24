Sioux City
Darlene C. Lund, 103, of Sioux City, died on Jan. 22, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital, surrounded by her loving daughters.
The family will hold a private service. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Born in 1915, in Burbank, S.D., to her parents George and Elizabeth Glass of Burbank. Darlene was the last of 13 siblings who grew up on a farm outside of Burbank. She married Walter Lund, who preceded her in death.
Until very recently, Darlene was an active, vibrant 103-year old, who lived alone, did her own housekeeping chores, went shopping at the mall with her daughters, went out to dinner and entertained friends and relatives in her home. She was a wonderful hostess, who loved having family and friends in her home.
Darlene was a lifelong Catholic and a member of Sacred Heart Church.
Darlene is survived by three daughters, Louise Bathurst (Dick) of Sioux City, Patti Johnson (David) of McCook Lake, S.D., and Jean Stoos (Kevin) of Wynstone, S.D.; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family c/o of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, 3220 Stone Park Boulevard, Sioux City, IA 51104.