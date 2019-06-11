{{featured_button_text}}

South Sioux City

84, died Saturday, June 8, 2019. Service: June 12 at 2 p.m., Mohr Funeral Home, South Sioux City. Burial: Dakota City Cemetery. Visitation: June 11 from 5 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home.

the life of: Darlene F. Bellis
