South Sioux City
Darlene F. Bellis, 84, of South Sioux City, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Mohr Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Burial will be in the Dakota City Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Darlene was born Jan. 27, 1935, in Niobrara, Neb., the daughter of Orville and Opal (Wright) Bourn. She attended school in Niobrara. Darlene married Lyle Bellis on Dec. 7, 1950, in Knox County, Neb., and they were blessed with two daughters.
Darlene was a very caring, giving lady who always put others before herself. She was the family matriarch and loved spending time with her family. She made many friends over her lifetime, including the friendship of the 1120 Girls for over 50 years. She also enjoyed visiting with friends and trips to the casino.
Survivors include her daughter, Deanna and her husband, Leo Grant; son-in-law, Douglas Keller; three granddaughters, Kriste Anderson, Sonya Grant, and Stacie Grant; two grandsons, Brian Keller and Michael Grant (Jen); five great-grandchildren, Kaelee Anderson, Alexa Anderson (Calvin), Cody Grant, Chase Grant, and Blake Grant; two brothers, Douglas Bourn and Ronald (Fauniel) Bourn; sisters-in-law, Karen Boyle and Lori Hankins; numerous nieces and nephews; and her special guinea hog, Gizmo.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Opal Bourn; her husband, Lyle Bellis; daughter, Sherry Keller; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; and her beloved little Trixie.