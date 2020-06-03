Darlene F. Kuester
Sioux City
Darlene F. Kuester, 83, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Bickford of Sioux City.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Morningside Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, 3220 Stone Park Blvd., in Sioux City.
Darlene Faye, the daughter of Orie and Dena (Wheelhouse) Cakebread, was born on Nov. 8, 1936, in Lennox, S.D. Darlene grew up in Sioux City and attended Sioux City schools. She graduated from East High School in June 1955.
On June 10, 1955, Darlene was united in marriage to Arthur “Art” G. Kuester in Sioux City. This union was blessed with four children. The family made their home in Sioux City. Darlene drove school bus for Sioux City Schools for 10 years.
Church was a very important part of Darlene's life. She was a Sunday School teacher, active in Bible studies, a member of the Altar Guild and Quilting Bees. She was a very crafty person who enjoyed knitting, quilting, cross stitching, crocheting and sewing. Darlene was a very active homemaker and was a good cook. In addition, she enjoyed going for walks and reading. For many years, Darlene and Art wintered at their condo in Texas and went on annual fishing trips in June to Canada.
Darlene is survived by her husband, Arthur “Art” Kuester of Sioux City; four children, Loren (LeAnn) Kuester of Sioux City, Cindy (Richard Brynjuls) Hahn of Le Mars, Iowa, Paula (Eldon) Peterson of Sioux City, and Brian (Gail) Kuester of Sioux City; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three brothers, Walter (Mary) Cakebread of South Sioux City, Sander Cakebread of Silverton, Ore., and Orville (Nancy) Cakebread of South Sioux City; and two sisters, Ruth (Jerry) Clancy of Dallas, Texas, and Norma Montanez.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
