Darlene F. Kuester

Sioux City

Darlene F. Kuester, 83, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Bickford of Sioux City.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Morningside Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, 3220 Stone Park Blvd., in Sioux City.

Darlene Faye, the daughter of Orie and Dena (Wheelhouse) Cakebread, was born on Nov. 8, 1936, in Lennox, S.D. Darlene grew up in Sioux City and attended Sioux City schools. She graduated from East High School in June 1955.

On June 10, 1955, Darlene was united in marriage to Arthur “Art” G. Kuester in Sioux City. This union was blessed with four children. The family made their home in Sioux City. Darlene drove school bus for Sioux City Schools for 10 years.