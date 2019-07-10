{{featured_button_text}}

Moville, Iowa

88, died Sunday, July 7, 2019. Service: July 13 at 2 p.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, Climbing Hill, Iowa. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery, Anthon, Iowa. Visitation: July 12 from 5-7 p.m., Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home, Anthon.

the life of: Darlene F. Sands
