Darlene Harl

After graduation, Darlene and several friends sought employment in Des Moines, working for Bankers Life and later, for Wallaces Farmer. After her marriage in 1952, she worked for Iowa State University and the Bureau of Public Roads until her husband’s graduation from Iowa State University in 1955.

Her husband, an Army officer, was stationed in Fort Bliss, Texas, and later at Fort Sheridan, Ill. After two years of active duty, they moved to Des Moines for a year of employment there and the following year moved to Iowa City. Neil was enrolled at the Iowa Law School and Darlene enrolled at SUI. Her husband graduated in 1961 and they moved to Ames for him to pursue a Ph.D. in economics. He joined the ISU staff in late 1964 in the Department of Economics. Darlene completed her Bachelor of Science degree in 1981 from Iowa State University.

Darlene traveled widely with her husband, in his lecturing in the U.S. and later, as the head of a newly formed center, the Center for International Agricultural Finance, throughout the countries that were freed from Soviet Union control. As a family, they vacationed principally in Osage Beach, Mo., Denver, Colo., and in Hawaii. They owned condominiums in all three places.