Darlene L. Krause

Hinton, Iowa

Darlene Lorna Krause, 89, of Hinton, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at her residence.

Private family services will be 9 a.m. Saturday at Calvary Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Friends and extended family are welcome to attend in the church parking lot and can listen to the service on 106.1 FM or view the service at www.calvaryleeds.com. Private family burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. No visitation is planned. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

Darlene Lorna, the daughter of Thomas and Alvina (Becker) McFarland, was born on April 11, 1931, in Sioux City. Darlene was raised and attended school in Sioux City.

On Feb. 5, 1947, Darlene was united in marriage to Dwain L. “Babe” Krause in Elk Point, S.D. This union was blessed with four children. The family made their home in several different areas of the country due to Babe's construction work. Darlene was a hard working homemaker, who enjoyed cooking, cleaning, and helping Babe with his construction business.