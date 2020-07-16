Darlene L. Krause
Hinton, Iowa
Darlene Lorna Krause, 89, of Hinton, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at her residence.
Private family services will be 9 a.m. Saturday at Calvary Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Friends and extended family are welcome to attend in the church parking lot and can listen to the service on 106.1 FM or view the service at www.calvaryleeds.com. Private family burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. No visitation is planned. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Darlene Lorna, the daughter of Thomas and Alvina (Becker) McFarland, was born on April 11, 1931, in Sioux City. Darlene was raised and attended school in Sioux City.
On Feb. 5, 1947, Darlene was united in marriage to Dwain L. “Babe” Krause in Elk Point, S.D. This union was blessed with four children. The family made their home in several different areas of the country due to Babe's construction work. Darlene was a hard working homemaker, who enjoyed cooking, cleaning, and helping Babe with his construction business.
Darlene loved to shop but her greatest joy was spending time with her husband and family. She loved her church in each community that she lived in and was an active member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Sioux City.
Darlene is survived by one son and family, Dennis Krause and wife, Diane of Leeds, and their daughter, Dorinda Scott and husband, Leif and their son, Sias of Estherville, Iowa; daughter, Mila Krause of Apple Valley, Minn.; daughter and family, Rhonda Allen and husband, David of Eden Prairie, Minn., and their son, Tyler Allen and wife, Emily of Minneapolis; one sister, Evelyn Barker of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dwain “Babe” on March 5, 2017; an infant son, Guyon Don; and seven siblings.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Calvary Lutheran Church, 4400 Central St., Sioux City, IA 51108.
