Darlene M. Moss
Sioux City
Darlene Mae Moss (aka Grammy Dar, aka Spot), 71-years young, of Sioux City, died Monday, July 20, 2020 at a Sioux City hospital after a brief and courageous battle with cancer.
A public memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Morningside Lutheran Church, led by the Rev. Tom Lovan. A private, family-only graveside service will be held following the memorial service. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Condolences may be sent online to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Darlene was born on Dec. 23, 1948, in Cherokee, Iowa, to Clifford and Lenora (Johnson) Bengtson. She was baptized and confirmed at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Cherokee. She graduated from Aurelia High School in 1967.
Darlene married Frank James Moss on May 3, 1969 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Cherokee. Together, Frank and Darlene raised three children, Todd, Craig, and Kelli. In 1985, Darlene began working as a teacher's aide at Riverside School in Sioux City. This is where her passion for teaching and helping others began. She registered for classes at both Western Iowa Tech Community College and Morningside College in 1990. She continued her coursework as a non-traditional student, graduating summa cum laude, with a bachelor's degree in education in 1994. She then obtained her master's degree in 1996.
Her 20-year teaching career began with positions at Smith, Leeds, Hunt, and Washington Elementary schools. She then moved to East Middle School, where she taught sixth graders for 15 years, retiring in 2015.
Darlene enjoyed spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren, friends, family, and church. Darlene would bring a hearty laugh, good cheer, and great conversation to any event or occasion. Later in life, she enjoyed traveling as far as her ancestral home in Sweden and Frank's family roots in England. Forever the teacher, motivator, and cheerleader, Darlene made everyone around her better with her can-do attitude and positivity.
She was an active member of Morningside Lutheran Church for nearly 50 years, and taught Sunday School. Most recently, she became very involved with the Asian Women's Ministry group, where she created many special bonds, and was referred to as “Darling.”
Darlene's memory will live on and be celebrated by her husband, Frank of Sioux City; three children and seven grandchildren, Todd and Rebeccah Moss of Connecticut (Turner, Abigail), Craig and Christine Moss of Minnesota (Elli, Brandon, Blake), and Kelli and Jared Law of Minnesota (Hadley, Emma); sister-in-law, Linda Bengtson; brother-in-law, Paul and Lori Moss; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
We can all be comforted knowing that Grammy Dar has now reunited with her parents; grandparents; infant brother, Dennis; sister, Carolyn Catania; brother-in-law, Gary Catania; and brother, Robert Bengtson.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established to provide school supplies for students at East Middle School. Donations may be submitted to the Moss family.
We would like to thank our friends and family for their prayers and overwhelming displays of love and support. For that, we are forever grateful.
