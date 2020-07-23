Darlene M. Moss

Her 20-year teaching career began with positions at Smith, Leeds, Hunt, and Washington Elementary schools. She then moved to East Middle School, where she taught sixth graders for 15 years, retiring in 2015.

Darlene enjoyed spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren, friends, family, and church. Darlene would bring a hearty laugh, good cheer, and great conversation to any event or occasion. Later in life, she enjoyed traveling as far as her ancestral home in Sweden and Frank's family roots in England. Forever the teacher, motivator, and cheerleader, Darlene made everyone around her better with her can-do attitude and positivity.

She was an active member of Morningside Lutheran Church for nearly 50 years, and taught Sunday School. Most recently, she became very involved with the Asian Women's Ministry group, where she created many special bonds, and was referred to as “Darling.”

Darlene's memory will live on and be celebrated by her husband, Frank of Sioux City; three children and seven grandchildren, Todd and Rebeccah Moss of Connecticut (Turner, Abigail), Craig and Christine Moss of Minnesota (Elli, Brandon, Blake), and Kelli and Jared Law of Minnesota (Hadley, Emma); sister-in-law, Linda Bengtson; brother-in-law, Paul and Lori Moss; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.