Beresford, S.D.
Darlene M. Zweifel, 68, of Beresford, died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Sanford USD Medical Center.
Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Beresford. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Arrangements are with Wass Funeral Home in Beresford.
Darlene is survived by her three brothers, John (Valerie) Zweifel, David (Linda) Zweifel and Royal (Kay) Zweifel, all of Beresford; her goddaughter, Janelle Zweifel; her nieces and nephews, Danelle (Tom) Kamnikar, Mark Zweifel, Heather Zweifel, Gregory (Candace) Zweifel, Lori Laurvick, Luke (Marisa) Zweifel, and Lisa Zweifel; eight great-nieces and great-nephews; aunt, Lorene (Freeman) Swanstrom; uncle, Bruce (Gloria) Nilson; and many dear friends.