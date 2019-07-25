{{featured_button_text}}

Whiting, Iowa

91, died Sunday, July 21, 2019. Services: July 27 at 10 a.m., St. John Catholic Church, Onawa, Iowa. Burial: Whiting City Cemetery. Visitation: July 26 from 5-8 at the church. Rush Family Care Service, Onawa. 

the life of: Darlene Marie Ellis
