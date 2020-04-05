× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Darlene R. Dreismeier

Sergeant Bluff

Darlene R. Dreismeier, 83, of Sergeant Bluff, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at her residence.

A graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Walthill, Neb., at a later date. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel is handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Darlene was born Nov. 9, 1936, in Crofton, Neb., to Joseph and Catherine (Meirose) Dreismeier. She graduated from Crofton High School. Shortly after, she moved to Sioux City, where she resided for 20 years. In 1958, she met her life partner, Marilyn Miller. They raised Marilyn's four children together. Darlene later moved to Sergeant Bluff, where she resided for 41 years until her passing.

Darlene enjoyed gambling at casinos and taking care of her lawn. She worked at IBP for 33 years as a rib saw operator.

Those left to honor her memory are Lynn Phillips of Dakota City, and George Robinson of Walthill, Neb.; sister, Delila Hayworth of Omaha; niece, Terre (Dennis) Berkland of Yankton, S.D.; brother-in-law, Don Roth of Omaha; and sister-in-law, Rosemary Dreismeier of Springfield, Iowa.

Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; lifetime partner, Marilyn Miller; brothers, Roger, Jerome, and Gerald; sisters, Joan Roth and Sharon King; brothers-in-law, Jim Hayworth and Lanny King; and sisters-in-law, Carol and Bette.

