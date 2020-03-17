Darlene Sargent

Darlene Marie (Hays) Sargent

Correctionville, Iowa

Darlene Marie (Hays) Sargent, 99, of Correctionville, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2020, at Correctionville Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Correctionville. Darlene had battled dementia for the past several years.

A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

Darlene was born in Waterman Township in O'Brien County, Iowa, on Aug. 5, 1920, to Charles and Alice Hays. Darlene lived most of her life in Quimby, Iowa.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She married Vernon Payne on April 12, 1942. From this marriage they had five children. Donald, Alice, Dennis, Ardith, and Katheryn. They later divorced.

Darlene then married Jake Sargent on Oct. 14, 1955, in Marshall, Minn. From this marriage Darlene also became a stepmother to Roger and Shirley Sargent.

Darlene enjoyed spending time with her family, playing cards and board games. She especially loved to play Scrabble, and was a pretty tough opponent.

She also liked to cook and do needlepoint. She made beautiful afghans that she would share with her children and grandchildren.