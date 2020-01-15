Madison, Neb., formerly Homer, Neb.

Darrel D. Lyon, 85, of Madison, formerly of Homer, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the Dunklau Gardens in Fremont, Neb.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate. Interment will be in Crown Hill Cemetery, with military rites conducted by the Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 35 and VFW Post 5763. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Darrel Dean was born on May 2, 1934, to Harry Raymond and Betty Valeria (Hetrick) Lyon, in Madison. In 1952, he graduated from Madison High School. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Army as a radio operator from 1953 to 1955.

On July 10, 1953, Darrel married Marilyn Ann Schwartz in Elko, Nev. The couple was blessed with four children, Michael, Gary, Julie, and Janie.