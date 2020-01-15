Madison, Neb., formerly Homer, Neb.
Darrel D. Lyon, 85, of Madison, formerly of Homer, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the Dunklau Gardens in Fremont, Neb.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate. Interment will be in Crown Hill Cemetery, with military rites conducted by the Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 35 and VFW Post 5763. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison.
Darrel Dean was born on May 2, 1934, to Harry Raymond and Betty Valeria (Hetrick) Lyon, in Madison. In 1952, he graduated from Madison High School. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Army as a radio operator from 1953 to 1955.
On July 10, 1953, Darrel married Marilyn Ann Schwartz in Elko, Nev. The couple was blessed with four children, Michael, Gary, Julie, and Janie.
Darrel worked in the lumber business his entire adult life. He managed lumber yards in Flandreau, S.D., Laurel, Neb., Homer, and Madison, for Great Plains Supply Company. Starting in 1985, he owned and operated his own lumber company, Lyon Brothers Lumber Company, until his retirement.
Darrel was active in city government; he served as the mayor of Homer for eight years and the mayor of Madison for 10 years. Also, he served both as commander and adjutant of the American Legion in Homer and Madison. In Madison, Darrel participated on various boards, including Taylor Creek Golf Club, Countryside Home, and Madison Cemetery Association.
He is survived by his children, Michael Lyon (Katrina Grabbe) of Omaha, Julie (Dave) Grimm of Fremont, and Janie Lyon of Homer; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brothers, David (Linda) Lyon of Sequim, Wash., and Don Lyon (Gloria Gersdorf) of Des Moines; sisters, Patricia Lyon of Los Angeles, Calif., and Ramona Enstrom of Dubuque, Iowa; and nieces and nephews.
Darrel was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marilyn; son, Gary; grandson, Corey Lyon; and brothers, Leroy Lyon, Bruce Lyon, Larry Lyon, and Roger Lyon.
Memorials will be directed to MJR Foundation - Madison Library Project.