× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Darrel Erickson

South Sioux City

Darrel Erickson, 87, of South Sioux City, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, of natural causes.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

After a 30 year career with Northwestern Bell Telephone Co., Darrel moved to Las Vegas, Nev. but eventually returned to Siouxland after retiring.

He was a jack of all trades and enjoyed wood crafts. He was always willing to lend a hand, and after resuscitating his infant granddaughter, he was awarded a Red Cross Certificate of Merit signed by Richard Nixon.

He is survived by children, Ricky, Michael (Jodi), and Bradley Erickson, along with Mary (Dusty) Small, Judy (Dave) Miner, Carl (Linda) Santee, and Kathy (William) Pearson; a sister, Doris Rasmussen; brother, Dwight Erickson; and many grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary in 2013.

To plant a tree in memory of Darrel Erickson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.