Darrel Erickson
South Sioux City
Darrel Erickson, 87, of South Sioux City, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, of natural causes.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
After a 30 year career with Northwestern Bell Telephone Co., Darrel moved to Las Vegas, Nev. but eventually returned to Siouxland after retiring.
He was a jack of all trades and enjoyed wood crafts. He was always willing to lend a hand, and after resuscitating his infant granddaughter, he was awarded a Red Cross Certificate of Merit signed by Richard Nixon.
He is survived by children, Ricky, Michael (Jodi), and Bradley Erickson, along with Mary (Dusty) Small, Judy (Dave) Miner, Carl (Linda) Santee, and Kathy (William) Pearson; a sister, Doris Rasmussen; brother, Dwight Erickson; and many grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary in 2013.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.