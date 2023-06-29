Darrel Lee 'Butch' Brown

Sioux City

Darrel Lee “Butch” Brown, 93, passed Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 29, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Sioux City, with visitation one hour prior, 9 a.m. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors provided by the U.S. Army. Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.christysmith.com.

Darrel Lee "Butch" Brown, the son of Otto and Bessie (Lee) Brown, was born Sept. 2, 1929, in Sioux City. On April 25, 1964, Butch was united in marriage with Beulah Girard at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Jefferson, S.D. His beloved wife passed February 11, 2014.

Butch served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean (War) Conflict. Upon receiving his honorable discharge, he worked various jobs in Sioux City. He then became part owner, with his son Kenny, of Mel's Rings & Things then later renamed Mel's Pawn Shop which he owned for 35 years. The couple enjoyed spending winters in Sleepy Valley, Texas. Butch enjoyed fishing, golfing, scuba diving, playing cards and spending time with his family.

Butch is survived by daughters, Nola (Ray) Christiansen, Karen Tullis, and Brenda (Jose) Flores; daughter in-law Melody Molacek; 17 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughters, Nan Beaver and Bonnie Clay; son, Kenneth Clay; grandsons, Ronnie Bell and Joshua Beavers; brothers, Marvin, Dick, and twin brother Donald Brown; sister, Helen Parker; half-sister, Rose Prim; and half-brothers, John and Raymond Bolte.