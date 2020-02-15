Darrel W. Steffes

Granville, Iowa

Darrel William Steffes, 77, of Granville, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Happy Siesta Health Care Center in Remsen, Iowa.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Granville, with the Rev. Daniel Greving officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, with a rosary and vigil prayer service at 5 p.m., all at the church. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the service Tuesday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Condolences may be sent online to www.fischfh.com.

Darrel was born on June 28, 1942, in Le Mars Iowa, to Lawrence and Marcella (Beckmann) Steffes of Granville. He was raised on a farm south of Granville, and graduated from St. Joseph Catholic High School in Granville in 1960.

He married Patti Hoffmann on Feb. 23, 1963 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Hospers, Iowa, where they lived until moving to Granville in 1964. He served in the National Guard from 1960 to 1966. He worked for Goergen Oil Co. in Granville until 1975, when he purchased the service station. He operated Darrel's Conoco and Steffes Propane until his retirement in 2012.