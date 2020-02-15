Darrel W. Steffes

Granville, Iowa
Darrel William Steffes, 77, of Granville, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Happy Siesta Health Care Center in Remsen, Iowa.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Granville, with the Rev. Daniel Greving officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, with a rosary and vigil prayer service at 5 p.m., all at the church. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the service Tuesday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Condolences may be sent online to www.fischfh.com.
Darrel was born on June 28, 1942, in Le Mars Iowa, to Lawrence and Marcella (Beckmann) Steffes of Granville. He was raised on a farm south of Granville, and graduated from St. Joseph Catholic High School in Granville in 1960.
He married Patti Hoffmann on Feb. 23, 1963 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Hospers, Iowa, where they lived until moving to Granville in 1964. He served in the National Guard from 1960 to 1966. He worked for Goergen Oil Co. in Granville until 1975, when he purchased the service station. He operated Darrel's Conoco and Steffes Propane until his retirement in 2012.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Granville. He served the city of Granville as councilman, mayor, and was active in the fire department and EMS. He officiated high school baseball and basketball for 25 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, woodworking and watching all the kids and grandkids sports activities.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 57 years, Patti of Granville; his sons, Jim (Rhonda), and Ken, Mark (special friend, Jessa), all of the Twin Cities, Mike (Paula) of Granville, and Tim (Ronita) of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; grandchildren, Jarod (Madison), Alec, Kara, Jillian, Emily, Makayla, Emmet, Abi, Cooper, Cali, and Eleanor Steffes; sisters, Joan Kaster, and Carol Humes; brother, Emmett (Shirley) Steffes; and in-laws, Pat Steffes, Dawn Steffes, Alice Stapenhorst, Jerry (Jeanne) Hoffmann, Marv Hoffmann, Bob (Ruth) Hoffmann and Jim Hoffmann.
He was preceded in death by a son, Steven; his parents, Larry and Sally Steffes; brothers, James and Marvin; and in-laws, John Kaster, John Humes, Bob and Bernice Konz, Don Stapenhorst, Milton and Viola Schmit, and Wilfred Hoffmann.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association and Orange City Hospice.