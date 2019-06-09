Sioux City
Darrelene "Dee" Walding, 62, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Sioux City.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Sunnybrook Community Church. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. Those attending the service are invited to wear casual California attire. Meyer Brothers Nelson-Berger Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Dee was born Aug. 1, 1956, in Ellensburg, Wash., to Keith and Marie (Balios) Barzee. She lived in Escondido, Calif., and worked for Judd Wire testing wire for defects from 1995 to 2000, and then was an office manager for The Laser Doctor from 2000 to 2004.
She married Daniel Walding on Sept. 12, 2003, in Escondido, Calif. In 2004, they moved to Sioux City, where Dee worked as store manager for Dollar General and salesperson at Quest. She was a lunch lady for the Sioux City Community School District from 2007 to 2008.
Dee was a 13-year member of Sunnybrook Community Church, where she was a group leader and member of BSF for five years. She enjoyed scrapbooking, gardening, and flowers. She was an avid motorcycle rider and was always at a toy run.
She is survived by her husband, Daniel Walding of Sioux City; niece, Kylee Davis of South Dakota; son, Eldon Crall of Washington; stepchildren, Cayden Walding of California and Rachel Mullin of Florida; sister, Lois White of Texas; brothers, Len Barzee of Texas, and Sean Davis of California; and niece and nephews, Sean and Paul Davis, Reanen Mejia and Renae Swanson.
Preceding her in death were her mother, Marie Davis; stepdad, Ron Davis; and dad, Keith Barzee.