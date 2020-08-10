Darrell D. Davidchik
Bowling Green, Ky., formerly Sioux City
Darrell Donald Davidchik, 79, of Bowling Green, formerly of Sioux City, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Bowling Green.
More information at jckirbyandson.com.
Darrell was born on Sept. 30, 1940, in Sioux City. He married Gloria Swanson on Aug. 25, 1962.
Darrell loved his family and enjoyed spending time golfing and fishing with friends.
Darrell is survived by his wife, Gloria (Swanson) Davidchik of Bowling Green; son, Daniel (Sarah) Davidchik of Columbus, Neb.; daughter, Jennifer (Ron) Wilson of Bowling Green; and five grandchildren.
Darrell was preceded in death by parents, John and Elizabeth Davidchik; and brother, Richard Cherpinksy.
