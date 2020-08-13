× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Darrell D. Davidchik

Bowling Green, Ky., formerly Sioux City

Darrell Donald Davidchik, 79, of Bowling Green, formerly of Sioux City, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Bowling Green.

Darrell was born on Sept. 30, 1940, in Sioux City. He married Gloria Swanson on Aug. 25, 1962.

Darrell loved his family and enjoyed spending time golfing and fishing with friends.

Darrell is survived by his wife, Gloria (Swanson) Davidchik of Bowling Green; son, Daniel (Sarah) Davidchik of Columbus, Neb.; daughter, Jennifer (Ron) Wilson of Bowling Green; and five grandchildren.

Darrell was preceded in death by parents, John and Elizabeth Davidchik; and brother, Richard Cherpinksy.

