You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Darrell D. Davidchik
View Comments

Darrell D. Davidchik

{{featured_button_text}}
Darrell D. Davidchik

Darrell D. Davidchik

Bowling Green, Ky., formerly Sioux City

Darrell Donald Davidchik, 79, of Bowling Green, formerly of Sioux City, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Bowling Green.

More information at jckirbyandson.com.

Darrell was born on Sept. 30, 1940, in Sioux City. He married Gloria Swanson on Aug. 25, 1962.

Darrell loved his family and enjoyed spending time golfing and fishing with friends.

Darrell is survived by his wife, Gloria (Swanson) Davidchik of Bowling Green; son, Daniel (Sarah) Davidchik of Columbus, Neb.; daughter, Jennifer (Ron) Wilson of Bowling Green; and five grandchildren.

Darrell was preceded in death by parents, John and Elizabeth Davidchik; and brother, Richard Cherpinksy.

To plant a tree in memory of Darrell Davidchik as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News