Darrell D. Knee

Sioux City

Darrell D. Knee, 65, of Sioux City, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at his residence after gallantly fighting pancreatic cancer for two years.

Services will be 11 a.m. today at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Burial will be in Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home.

Darrell Dean Knee was born on Jan. 22, 1955, in Omaha, the son of Elmer and Irene (Ward) Knee. Being the son of a minister, they moved many times, and he graduated in 1973 from high school in Sweet Home, Ore. He then attended the Mid-America Nazarene College from 1973 to 1975

On May 26, 1977, he was united in marriage to Karen Squire in Olathe, Kan. They made their home in Sioux City. Darrell and his wife operated a residential rental business for 42 years, while being full-time employed at Sears as a repair technician, Gateway as a support technician, and WJ Roofing as a purchasing agent. The 25 years prior to his terminal illness he was passionate about his volunteer lay ministry at the Elk Point City Jail.