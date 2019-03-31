Sioux City
Darrell Dale Kunkel, 77, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, at a local hospital.
Service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with The Very Rev. Terry Roder officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery at Akron, Iowa. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. today, with a Knights of Columbus rosary service at 5 p.m., and a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Darrell was born Jan. 31, 1942, in Remsen, Iowa. He attended and graduated from Westfield High School. In 1964, Darrell was drafted into the United States Army and served for two years before being honorably discharged.
Darrell married Vida Caskey on June 13, 1964, in Sioux City. To this union, three children were born. Darrell worked as an iron worker all of his life until retirement. He worked for Hughes Steel Construction Company. His passion was for mechanics and fixing things, and he enjoyed fishing and golfing in his younger years. Darrell was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Survivors include his wife, Vida Kunkel; children: Scott (Diana) Kunkel of Sioux City, Tammy Craig of Sioux City, and Tracy (Edward) Wriedt of Elk Point, S.D.; grandchildren, Jordann, Lanie, Jermaine, Preston, Shaniece, Shayla, Victoria, and Nikki; three great-grandchildren; a sister, LaVonne Fielder of Remsen, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.
Darrell was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Lorna, Paul, and Pearl.