Try 3 months for $3

Sioux City

77, died Thursday, March 28, 2019. Service: April 1 at 1 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial: Riverside Cemetery, Akron, Iowa. Visitation: March 31 from 4-7 p.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

Celebrate
the life of: Darrell Dale Kunkel
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments