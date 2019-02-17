Seattle, Wash. formerly Sioux City
Darrell Eugene Haugen, 90, of Seattle, formerly of Sioux City, passed away on Feb. 7, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
A celebration of life service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at First Lutheran Church in Shoreline, Wash.
Darrell was born to Einar and Lavina (Paulson) Haugen on Nov. 23, 1928, in Sioux City, where he grew up with his older sister, Joyce, and many cousins. Darrell graduated from Sioux City East High School in 1947 where, as co-captain, he lettered all four years in football and two years in basketball.
After graduating, Darrell attended Morningside College in Sioux City on a football scholarship. He was once again chosen team co-captain and played all four years as both offensive and defensive end under coach George Allen. Darrell graduated with bachelor of science degrees in math, economics, and business administration/accounting. He later attended graduate school at the University of Iowa, where he earned his master of science in math.
In 1951, Darrell enlisted in the U.S. Navy to serve in the Korean War. He served for eight years. While attending the University of Iowa, Darrell met Margaret Ann Wolf, and they married on July 25, 1959. He then began a long career at US West, becoming director of Headquarters Finance and retiring as the director of IT Programming.
Darrell is survived by his wife, Margaret; their children, Kaaren Haugen, Paul Haugen (wife, Amy Jo), and Joan Green (husband, Josh Green); granddaughter, Elsie Jo Haugen; sister, Joyce Otterby; and nieces, nephews, and many cousins.
He will be remembered for his steadfast faith in the Lord and deep love of family and friends, his strong work ethic, integrity, generosity, humility, and kind heart. He is dearly loved and will be greatly missed.