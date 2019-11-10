formerly Hinton, Iowa

Darrell E. Roepke, 90, formerly of Hinton, passed away on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at a nursing facility in Le Mars, Iowa.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran Church, east of Hinton, with the Rev. Steven Stoll officiating. Burial will follow in the Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery beside the church. Visitation, with the family present, will begin 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, before the service. Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Darrell was born on Feb. 20, 1929, in rural Plymouth County, Iowa, to Henry and Elfrieda (Porsch) Roepke. After receiving his education in county schools, Darrell joined his father farming in Plymouth County. During his time on the farm, he grew to love horses, and was injured from having been fallen upon by a horse, and had to have a metal plate placed in one of his legs.

