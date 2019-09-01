Moorhead, Iowa
Darrell George Wessell, 100, of Moorhead, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Burgess Health Center in Onawa, Iowa.
Memorial services will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Moorhead Christian Church, with Pastor Jim Wilson officiating. Private family interment will be in Spring Valley Cemetery, Moorhead, with military honors. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service, Onawa, Iowa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.
Darrell was born July 3, 1919, in rural Charter Oak, Iowa. He was the son of George A. Wessel, who died in the 1918 flu epidemic before Darrell was born, and Lilly Saline Wessel. He was raised in the Moorhead vicinity. Wess (as he was called by his childhood sweetheart) was educated in the Moorhead Public School and graduated in 1937. He enjoyed all activities, basketball, baseball, choir, and theater plays. In 1939, he attended Sheldon Junior College and graduated in 1941 with an elementary teaching diploma.
Early in 1942, Wess was called to serve his country in World War II and served in the Army overseas in all theaters, England, North Africa, Sicily, Italy, Germany, and France, without leave or furlough for over three years. He was honorably discharged from the service on Sept. 11, 1945.
Wess and Lorna Irene Perrin were married on Oct. 20, 1945. Lorna was his childhood sweetheart throughout school and military service. To this union, two children were born, Larry Leroy on March 7, 1947, and Lynette Lea on Jan. 15, 1950.
Wess was a member of the Moorhead Christian Church and served as trustee, elder and deacon for many years; a legionnaire of the Peter A. Hansen Post 385 for over 70 years; a 50-plus-year member of the Masonic Fraternity; and past member of the Order of the Eastern Star. He was also on the fire department for many years, a Cub Scout leader, and a softball and basketball coach.
Wess held many jobs before going into the construction business and owning the Soldier Lumber Yard at Soldier, Iowa. He retired in 1982 along with his wife, who had taught school for 45 years, and together they spent many winter months in the Donna, Texas, area. His many hobbies were woodworking, fishing, hunting, traveling, carving and volunteer work. He enjoyed having coffee at the community gathering places with old and new friends, with many conversations reminiscing of the past.
Survivors include his children, Larry and Georgine Wessell of Moorhead and Lynette and John Pohlman of Ames, Iowa; granddaughter, Jessica Pohlman of Austin, Texas; half-sister, Ila Conyers Parker of Kansas City, Mo.; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by Lorna, his beloved wife of 68 years; his parents, George and Lilly Wessel Conyers; stepparents, Fred (the only dad he knew) and Florence Conyers; half-brother, Harry Conyers, who was killed in World War II; and half-sister, Lillian Conyers Ellis Almond.
His life was full, he loved his family and friends, and always said he lived in the Cadillac of times.
To send flowers to the family of Darrell Wessell, please visit Tribute Store.