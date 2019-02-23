Coleridge, Neb.
Darrell L. Henry, 89, of Coleridge, died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge, with the Rev. Russ Lambert officiating. Burial will be in Lawn Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at church. Visitation will continue 9:30 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. Send online condolences to www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Darrell Lloyd was born on June 26, 1929, to Lloyd and Maude (Miner) Henry, in Coleridge. He grew up in Coleridge and graduated from Coleridge High School in 1946. After high school, he belonged to the Nebraska National Guard for two years and was engaged in farming.
He married Doris Ann Bohlken on Jan. 1, 1950 in Laurel, Neb. To this union five children were born. They lived on a farm east of Coleridge. In January 1971, they moved into town and purchased Coleridge Oil Company and together ran it until retiring in 1995.
Darrell was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. He was an avid reader and loved reading history books of all kinds. For several years, he owned a sailboat and loved to go sailing on Lewis and Clark Lake with family or anyone he could get that was brave enough to go with him.
He is survived by five children, Kathy (Don) Dreesen of Columbus, Neb., Chuck Henry of Huntley, Ill., Karen Green of Tea, S.D., Kerry Henry of Littleton, Colo., and Sharon (Marlin) Kalin of South Sioux City; 13 grandchildren, Michelle Epstein, Michael Dreesen, Megan Sgourakis, Molly O'Tool, Morgan Clark, Lynn Cole, Melissa Henry, Laura Green, Christy Green, Kyle Henry, Ryan Henry, Joshua Kalin, and Zach Kalin; 20 great-grandchildren; a sister, Carol Hardwick of Marshall, Minn.; and sister-in-law, Joan Henry of Cusick, Wash.
Darrell was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Doris Ann on May 16, 2015 at the age of 83; a sister, Beth Storm; and a brother, Keith Henry.