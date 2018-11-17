Sioux City
Darrell "Lefty" M. Strong, 96, passed away peacefully in Sioux City, on Tuesday, November 13, 2018, with his family at his side.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, with Deacon Patricia Roberts officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, with a prayer service at 6:45 p.m., at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Darrell was born on April 20, 1922, in Sioux City, to William A. and Gertrude (Gunderson) Strong. Darrell graduated from Central High School in Sioux City. After graduating, Darrell enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed in San Diego, Cali., from 1939 to 1942.
On June 13, 1946, he married Elizabeth A. "Betty" Maxwell in Weslaco, Texas. Soon after that, Darrell and Betty then came to Sioux City in 1954. Darrell was a switch-man for the Chicago Northwestern Railroad until 1975, when he retired due to an injury.
Lefty had several passions in his life which included amateur radio, hunting, the railroad, photography and above all else, was his love of Democratic politics and the sport of baseball.
Darrell is survived by three children, Sharon Albright of Gainesville, Texas, Jackie and Denny Smith of Sioux City, and Marvin and Kathy Strong of Nisswa, Minn.; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Darrell was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty; their daughter, MaryAnne; and his brothers, George of Irving, Calif., and William Strong of Willmar, Minn.