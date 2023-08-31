Darrell Leroy Krommenhoek

Sioux City

Darrell Leroy Krommenhoek, 82 of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Aug. 28 after a long struggle with Parkinson's Disease and other health issues. A visitation will be at Meyer Brothers Northside on Monday Sept 4, 5-8 p.m. Funeral services will be Tuesday, Sept. 5, 10 a.m. at Faith United Presbyterian Church in Sioux City.

Darrell was born March 1, 1941 to Nicolas and Ethel Krommenhoek. Darrell was a lifelong Sioux City resident graduating from Central High School in 1961. While in school he lettered in football, basketball, and track and field. He attended Dunwoody Technical School in Minneapolis earning a Construction degree in 1963. Darrell would marry his high school sweetheart Arlene Pittman Dec. 9, 1961. Darrell began his career at Sioux City Foundry Company in the summer of 1963 when he was hired as their first Structural Steel Estimator. Darrell served in this capacity at the Foundry for nearly 44 years, retiring in 2006. As a young man Darrell was always a hard worker looking for ways to earn money. He worked at KFC, the turkey plant, laborer at Klinger, spent summers working on his Uncle Kenny's farm. While at the Foundry Darrell worked on countless projects in Siouxland and throughout the Midwest. Darrell took tremendous pride in his work with an unmatched attention to detail and perfection in all that he did. Darrell was a longtime member of Third Presbyterian Church, singing in the choir, as well as serving on numerous committees.

Family always came first to Darrell. He was an industrious fun loving man by nature, always eager to laugh with family. His love for and devotion to Arlene and his children was unwavering throughout his life. Darrell and Arlene made their home in Leeds where they purchased a lot in the late 60's. Darrell would spend three years building the family home nearly all by himself to give his family a comfortable place to call home. Darrell was a true craftsman, he loved working with wood. If not working on a project around his home, Darrell was helping friends and family with a project of some kind for the sheer joy of creating and being with others. If Darrell was not working, he could be found attending his children and grandchildren's events. Darrell did not miss one athletic event that his kids participated in traveling near and far to watch his kids play. Darrell was a Hawkeye and Packer fan and could be found on fall Saturdays watching the Hawks with his son Brad.

Darrell is survived by his daughter Tracy Kreb and Keith of Lake Forest, Ill. Sons Scott and Keshia of Naples, FL and Brad and Julie of Sioux City. Grandchildren Rachel, Jennifer, Hana, Hunter, Hudson, Alejandra and Tyrese. Sister Janet of Dothan, AL and many nieces and nephews. Darrell is preceded in death by his bride Arlene, his parents, brothers Tom, Dick, Gary, and sister Judy. Darrell's family thanks Dr. Johnson and Dr. Daniels for the care and compassion shown while in their care. Special thank you to everyone with Hospice over the last months.