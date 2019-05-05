Le Mars, Iowa
84, died Thursday, May 2, 2019. Service: May 6 at 10:30 a.m., All Saints Parish-St. James Catholic Church. Burial: Calvary Cemetery, Le Mars. Visitation: May 6, one hour prior to service, at the church. Rexwinkel Funeral Home.
Le Mars, Iowa
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
84, died Thursday, May 2, 2019. Service: May 6 at 10:30 a.m., All Saints Parish-St. James Catholic Church. Burial: Calvary Cemetery, Le Mars. Visitation: May 6, one hour prior to service, at the church. Rexwinkel Funeral Home.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.