Le Mars, Iowa

84, died Thursday, May 2, 2019.  Service:  May 6 at 10:30 a.m., All Saints Parish-St. James Catholic Church.  Burial:  Calvary Cemetery, Le Mars.  Visitation:  May 6, one hour prior to service, at the church.  Rexwinkel Funeral Home.

the life of: Darrell Reiter
