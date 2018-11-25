Sioux City
Darrell V. Jones, 77, of Sioux City, passed away at his home in Sioux City, surrounded by his family, on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018.
A Celebration of Life service will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, with visitation beginning at 5 p.m., at Nelson Berger Northside Chapel, located at 822 Jennings Street in Sioux City.
Darrell was born on Jan. 20, 1941, in South Sioux City, Neb., to Ernest and Angie (Dean) Jones. Darrell graduated from South Sioux City High School in 1959.
On Nov. 26, 1961, he married Judith Ann Mulvihill. Together they had two daughters. Darrell worked as a butcher until retiring in 2015 due to his cancer diagnosis.
Darrell lived a very full life. He always had a quick joke, and a way of making people smile. Darrell loved his family more than anything. Some of his favorite times were watching his children and grandchildren in their activities. He was always there. He enjoyed playing and watching baseball, fishing, and cheering on the Hawkeyes.
Darrell is survived by his daughters, Toni and Chris; grandchildren, Nicole, Andrea, Alex, Emily, Christopher and Micco; great-grandchildren, Nolen, Tessa, Isabella and Isaiah; sisters, Ardith, Marilyn and Sharon; and several nieces, nephews, neighbors, and friends.
Three days after Darrell passed away, Judy, his wife, was reunited with him of natural causes (they loved each other so much, they couldn’t live without each other). Darrell was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Frances, and brothers, Earl and Ronald.