Pierson, Iowa
Darrell W. Linton, 84, of Pierson, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Whispering Creek in Sioux City.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Johnson–Earnest Funeral Home in Kingsley, Iowa. The Rev. Darla Rock will officiate. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery at Pierson. Visitation will be 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the funeral home. There will also be one hour of visitation prior to the service Wednesday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be shared through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Darrell was born on Sept. 30, 1935, in Onawa, Iowa, to William and Edna (Lundy) Linton. He grew up in the Greenville area of Sioux City. Darrell enlisted in the U.S. Army in March of 1953 and served three years as a heavy machine mechanic.
He married Carol Weinreich on June 27, 1970, in North Sioux City, S.D. They made their home in rural Pierson. Darrell worked at Swift Independent Packing until his retirement in 1986. In his retirement, he worked several part-time jobs including truck diving and the local elevators. He enjoyed camping and was a 33-year member of the American Legion Harrison F. Pederson Post 291.
Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Mike (Jenny) Linton of Sioux City, Dale Olson and his special friend, Rhonda of Lawton, Iowa, Darwin (Judy) Olson of Le Mars, Iowa, Devin (Katie) Olson of Rock Rapids, Iowa; daughter, Jeanette (Chris) Beekman of Pierson; 14 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Larry (Janice) Linton of Enterprise, Kan.; sisters, Donna Fegley of Whiting, Iowa, Norma Fuentes of Sioux City, Joyce Linton of Sioux City, and Dolly Scarbo of Arizona.
Darrell was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and sister, Ilene.