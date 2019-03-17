Dakota City
Darwin A. “Tink” Nyreen, 55, of Dakota City, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, at his residence.
Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at First Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Doug Dill officiating. Online condolence may be given at beckerhuntfuneralhome.com.
Tink was born April 27, 1963, in Sioux City, Iowa, the son of Homer and Bethene (King) Nyreen. He grew up and attended school in South Sioux City. Tink married Lori Dunbar on Aug. 27, 1988. He worked at Tyson Fresh Meats for a number of years.
Tink enjoyed hunting and fishing with his son, Daniel. He was extremely hardworking and will be missed by many friends.
Survivors include his son, Daniel Nyreen of Sioux City; ex-wife, Lori Nyreen of Sioux City; and niece, Stephanie Nyreen of Sioux City.
Tink was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Sonny Nyreen, Lawrence Nyreen and Charles Nyreen; and sister, Beth Nyreen.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Tink’s 2nd Family at Jacs Bar and The Huddle for everything they did for Tink.