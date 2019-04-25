Aurelia, Iowa
Darwin L. "Dar" Westphal, 54, of rural Aurelia, passed away Monday evening, April 22, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cherokee, Iowa. The Rev. Timothy A. Friedrichsen will officiate. Burial of the cremains will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Aurelia. Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., at Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee. Online condolences can be left at www.boothbyfuneral.com.
Dar was born on Dec. 7, 1964, in Cherokee, to Ervin and Rose Mary (Pitts) Westphal. He graduated from Aurelia High School in 1983. He farmed with his family all his life.
Dar was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Dar enjoyed all kinds of sports, watching old cowboy westerns on TV, car racing, was an avid storyteller, listening to 1970s and 1980s music, spending time with his nieces and nephews and attending all their events. He had a love for watching the Iowa Hawkeyes.
He is survived by his mother, Rose Mary Westphal of Alta, Iowa; his brothers and sisters, Dave (Becky) Westphal of Aurelia, Dian (Ron) Anderson of Aurelia, Sue (Tom) Herrig of Webb, Iowa, Brian (Jeanne) Westphal of Litchfield, Minn., and Tim Westphal of Aurelia; 13 nieces and nephews; 17 grandnieces and nephews; several aunts; and many cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ervin in 2001.
In lieu of the flowers, the family requests memorials in Dar's name to a fund that is being established in his memory.