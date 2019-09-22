Long Branch, Texas, formerly Akron, Iowa
Darwin G. Schink, 71, of Long Branch, formerly of Akron, passed away on Aug. 31, 2019, after a battle with cancer.
The body will be cremated. The ashes will be interred in Riverside Cemetery, Akron.
He was born on Aug. 15, 1948, to Herman and Mary Ann Schink, in Wahpeton, N.D. Darwin proudly served from 1967 to 1969 in the Vietnam War. He was paratrooper, door gunner, tunnel rat, demolitions expert and a member of an elite team. He won many medals for his bravery and service to his country.
Darwin married Judy Beeck of Akron, in April 1982. They lived in the Houston, Texas area for 30 years, where they owned and operated a retail tool business for many years. Darwin and Judy retired in 2013 to their lakefront home in Piney Woods, Texas.
Darwin enjoyed fishing, traveling, and playing poker.
Darwin is survived by his wife, Judy; son, Scott of Fayetteville, N.C.; sister, Michelle O'Connell of Mapleton, Iowa; brother, Greg Schink of Smithland, Iowa; mother-in law, Betty Beeck of Akron; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and MaryAnn Schink of Oto, Iowa.
